Sally shifts further east

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -For the second consecutive update, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) 10 p.m. Advisory for T.S. Sally has shown an eastward shift in the projected storm track and forecast cone. In fact, Sunday evening’s track adjustment now suggests that Sally will skirt the state’s eastern margin along St. Bernard Parish and make a final landfall along the Mississippi Coast rather than head directly into southeast Louisiana.
Even with these recent developments, the WAFB Storm Team urges everyone to remain vigilant and weather aware through Monday and Tuesday. While Sunday’s forecasts suggest a reduction in the heavy rain, high wind, and severe weather threats for WAFB communities, the Storm Team is far from ready to issue the “All Clear” for the Channel 9 viewing area.
Remember that just a day ago, the NHC forecasts were drifting to the west. Sally’s anticipated slow forward speed over the next 48-60 hours also keeps forecasters from having high confidence in the latest projections. Slower storms are always tougher to accurately forecast since the slow forward speed reflects a lack of consistent steering currents. Slower storms are more apt to wobble and shift along their paths and can even stall if the steering collapses.
Northwesterly wind shear that was keeping Sally from strengthening through Sunday afternoon and evening has subsided. The latest satellite presentation of the tropical storm shows that Sally has developed convection on all sides, a sign that the storm likely strengthens overnight and into Monday morning. The NHC forecast has Sally becoming a hurricane on Monday with a turn to the northwest and then north between Monday and Tuesday. The latest NHC forecast shows that northwest-to-north turn beginning Monday before Sally reaches the mouth of the Mississippi River, sparing most of southeast Louisiana from a direct hit.
