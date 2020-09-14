Sally shifts further east

Northwesterly wind shear that was keeping Sally from strengthening through Sunday afternoon and evening has subsided. The latest satellite presentation of the tropical storm shows that Sally has developed convection on all sides, a sign that the storm likely strengthens overnight and into Monday morning. The NHC forecast has Sally becoming a hurricane on Monday with a turn to the northwest and then north between Monday and Tuesday. The latest NHC forecast shows that northwest-to-north turn beginning Monday before Sally reaches the mouth of the Mississippi River, sparing most of southeast Louisiana from a direct hit.