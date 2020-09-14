Sally to cause limited impacts across local area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The latest National Hurricane Center forecast track released at 10 a.m. continues to keep the WAFB viewing area on the west (left) side of Sally’s center. That is significant because Sally is likely to remain a lop-sided storm as it moves inland. Significant surge, rain, tornado, and wind threats are likely to stay near and east of the center of Sally. Don’t lower your guard completely as we still could see subtle impacts related to Sally. Isolated rain bands will still have the potential of creating strong gusty winds and occasional heavy downpours.
Local rainfall estimates continue to trend lower starting today and going through Wednesday. Rainfall amounts closer to metro Baton Rouge will likely stay below 0.5″ which would be very manageable. The farther east you go towards the center the more rain expected, but even those totals should be manageable. Rainfall totals along the Eastern edge of the WAFB viewing area could reach 1-2″. Devastating rainfall totals of 15-20″ will be likely for Southern portions of Mississippi and Alabama.
Winds will be stronger the closer you get to the center of Sally. With the metro area staying far enough to the west of Sally, wind gusts will likely stay just below tropical storm force. Areas near the I-55 corridor could see some wind gusts of 40-45 mph during the day Tuesday into early Wednesday.
Storm surge values will likely be highest along the southern shores of Lakes Maurepas and Pontchartrain as we see a persistent northerly wind. This northerly wind will push water from north to south. Surge estimates of 4-6 feet remain for the tidal lakes. The persistent northerly winds should help keep lower reaches of the Amite, Tickfaw, and Tangipahoa Rivers from seeing much of a climb in the coming days.
