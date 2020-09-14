Sally to cause limited impacts across local area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The latest National Hurricane Center forecast track released at 10 a.m. continues to keep the WAFB viewing area on the west (left) side of Sally’s center. That is significant because Sally is likely to remain a lop-sided storm as it moves inland. Significant surge, rain, tornado, and wind threats are likely to stay near and east of the center of Sally. Don’t lower your guard completely as we still could see subtle impacts related to Sally. Isolated rain bands will still have the potential of creating strong gusty winds and occasional heavy downpours.