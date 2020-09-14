REPORT: LSU DT Neil Farrell opts back in for 2020 season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU defensive lineman Neil Farrell, who became the first Tiger football player to opt out, has returned to the team, according to Brody Miller with The Athletic.
Farrell opted out in early August over COVID-19 concerns after his family was hit hard by the virus. Farrell posted a message on Twitter on Monday, September 14 that could possibly be interpreted as confirmation of his return.
The 6-foot-4, 298-pounder from Mobile, Ala., led all LSU defensive lineman with 46 tackles, seven for loss, and three sacks.
CBS Sports reported he will likely be a key contributor up front, even if it takes some time for him to enter the starting lineup after missing more than a month of work because fellow lineman Tyler Shelvin opted out of the season, which left a gaping hole in the middle of the defensive line.
