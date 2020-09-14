1 p.m. NHC advisory for Hurricane Sally

At 100 PM CDT (1800 UTC), the center of Hurricane Sally was located near by NOAA and Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft near latitude 28.7 North, longitude 87.1 West. Sally has been meandering over the north-central Gulf of Mexico today, but a west-northwest near 7 mph (11 km/h) should resume later today. A decrease in forward speed and a turn toward the northwest is forecast tonight and a northward turn is expected sometime on Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Sally will move over the north-central Gulf of Mexico today, approach southeastern Louisiana tonight, and make landfall in the hurricane warning area on Tuesday or Tuesday night. Afterward, Sally is expected to move slowly north-northeastward near the northern Gulf Coast through Wednesday.