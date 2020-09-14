1 p.m. NHC advisory for Hurricane Sally

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The following information is provided by the National Hurricane Center:
Sally is meandering over the north-central Gulf of Mexico; expected to resume a slow west-northwestward motion.
LOCATION: 28.7 N, 87.1 W, about 125 miles east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River. About 160 miles southeast of Biloxi, Miss.
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 90 mph
PRESENT MOVEMENT: West-northwest at 7 mph
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 986mb
At 100 PM CDT (1800 UTC), the center of Hurricane Sally was located near by NOAA and Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft near latitude 28.7 North, longitude 87.1 West. Sally has been meandering over the north-central Gulf of Mexico today, but a west-northwest near 7 mph (11 km/h) should resume later today. A decrease in forward speed and a turn toward the northwest is forecast tonight and a northward turn is expected sometime on Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Sally will move over the north-central Gulf of Mexico today, approach southeastern Louisiana tonight, and make landfall in the hurricane warning area on Tuesday or Tuesday night. Afterward, Sally is expected to move slowly north-northeastward near the northern Gulf Coast through Wednesday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 90 mph (150 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next day or so, and Sally is expected to be a dangerous hurricane when it moves onshore along the north-central Gulf Coast.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km).
The latest minimum central pressure estimated from reconnaissance aircraft data is 986 mb (29.12 inches).
