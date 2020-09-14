Parents appreciate some semblance of normalcy as some EBR schools return to in-person learning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students in pre-K through fifth-grade in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System completed their first day of in-person learning of the 2020-2021 school year Monday, Sept. 14.
Monday marked the first day of a hybrid model, which includes both virtual and in-person learning, for EBRPSS schools.
Pre-K through fifth-grade students will attend classes on campus for two days of the week and learn virtually from home for the rest of the week.
One parent told WAFB’s Donovan Jackson that the return to campus was a step forward in getting back into the groove.
“We had to go to bed super early last night but getting up she was ready. She was like ‘okay mom’. She had her book bag on and lunch bag, she was ready to get out the door and go. she was really excited,” Candace Johnson said, as she picked up her daughter from school.
WAFB’s Donovan Jackson will have more on this story on 9News at 4, 5, and 6.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.