Orgeron: ‘I think the only way to get ready to play football is to hit’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - September 14 was another “Tell the Truth Monday” for the LSU Tigers, and with their regular-season schedule, it usually means plenty of hitting for the Bayou Bengals.
Head coach Ed Orgeron said contact in practice better prepares his team once it starts hitting for real in games.
“I think the only way to get ready to play football is to hit," said Orgeron. "You’ll never have to worry about these LSU Tigers hitting. We hit every day in practice that we can but we also stay fresh. I think it’s not a matter of if you hit or if you tackle, it’s a matter of how long you practice and how many times you do it.”
LSU will start its season with a home-opener against Mississippi State on Saturday, Sept. 26.
