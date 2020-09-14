NHC upgrades Sally to Category 1 hurricane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The following information is provided by the National Hurricane Center:
LOCATION: 28.6 N, 86.9 W, about 135 miles east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River. About 175 miles southeast of Biloxi, Miss.
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 85 mph
PRESENT MOVEMENT: West-northwest at 6 mph
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 985mb
Data from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft investigating Sally indicate the system has rapidly strengthened to a hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of around 85 mph (140 km/h) with higher gusts. The estimated minimum central pressure is 985 mb (29.09 inches).
