NHC upgrades Sally to Category 1 hurricane
Tracking Sally (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff | September 14, 2020 at 10:07 AM CDT - Updated September 14 at 11:17 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The following information is provided by the National Hurricane Center:

LOCATION: 28.6 N, 86.9 W, about 135 miles east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River. About 175 miles southeast of Biloxi, Miss.

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 85 mph

PRESENT MOVEMENT: West-northwest at 6 mph

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 985mb

Data from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft investigating Sally indicate the system has rapidly strengthened to a hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of around 85 mph (140 km/h) with higher gusts. The estimated minimum central pressure is 985 mb (29.09 inches).

