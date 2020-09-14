Monday, September 14: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Monday, Sept. 14, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 157,947 total cases - 497 new cases
- 5,082 total deaths - 17 new deaths
- 644 patients in hospitals - decrease of 16 patients
- 105 patients on ventilators - decrease of 2 patients
- 140,440 patients recovered - no change
The collection dates for most of these cases fall between Sept. 7 and Sept. 14.
- 81% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.
- People aged 29 and under represent 35% of these cases.
- 27% are individuals between 18-29.
Since Sunday, Sept. 13, 12,569 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,078,364.
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
Governor John Bel Edwards said during a news conference Thursday, Sept. 10, that Thursday marks six months since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Louisiana. He also announced Louisiana would move to Phase 3 beginning Friday, Sept. 11 but the statewide mask mandate would remain in place.
