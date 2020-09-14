FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hurricane Sally forecast for metro Baton Rouge continues to improve, but don’t relax just yet

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re not ready to relax just yet... There’s still enough uncertainty in Hurricane Sally’s future that we need to remain vigilant for the next two days.
Yet the news for the WAFB region has been slowly but steadily improving throughout Monday as the forecast track for a strengthening Sally continues to ease more and more to the east. In fact, as of 7 p.m. advisory Monday, almost all of Louisiana was outside of the National Hurricane Center’s (NHC) forecast cone.
What looked like a potential hard hit for the New Orleans area just a day or so ago now appears to be a concern for residents in Mississippi and Alabama. The uncertainty is linked to the slow rate of advance expected for Sally in the coming days, with an anticipated Mississippi landfall more than 48 hours away in spite of Sally’s close proximity to the coast.
For the WAFB area, the forecast improvement has been substantial. We can expect passing showers and occasional thunderstorms Tuesday as rain bands wrap around Sally’s broad circulation. However, with Sally now expected to remain well to the east, most of the WAFB region will get less than 1″ of rain over the next two days. Some areas could get less than 0.1″ between Tuesday and Wednesday.
Sally’s circulation will also produce a breezy to windy Tuesday for WAFB viewers, but little to no winds that would be dangerous or destructive. Tuesday afternoon and evening’s sustained winds are expected to run in the 10 to 20 mph range for metro Baton Rouge, with occasional gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range. While higher winds and gusts may occur in the occasional passing thunderstorm linked to the rain bands, these are sure to be few and far between.
While Hurricane and Tropical Storm Warnings remain in effect for many of WAFB’s parishes, prolonged runs of winds at or above 40 mph seem unlikely.
Any local impacts will dissipate through Wednesday as Sally accelerates to the east-northeast. In fact, the outlook for Thursday, Friday, and the weekend is very encouraging, with a drying trend and daytime highs expected to be in the mid to upper 80°s.
And hey, is that a touch of autumn in the forecast for next week?!
