FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hurricane Sally forecast for metro Baton Rouge continues to improve, but don’t relax just yet

Sally’s circulation will also produce a breezy to windy Tuesday for WAFB viewers, but little to no winds that would be dangerous or destructive. Tuesday afternoon and evening’s sustained winds are expected to run in the 10 to 20 mph range for metro Baton Rouge, with occasional gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range. While higher winds and gusts may occur in the occasional passing thunderstorm linked to the rain bands, these are sure to be few and far between.