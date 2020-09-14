BRPD: 2 shot in car while at intersection of N 38th, Winbourne

BRPD: 2 shot in car while at intersection of N 38th, Winbourne
Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after multiple people were reported shot around 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 near N 38th and Winbourne Avenue in Baton Rouge, La. (Source: WAFB)
By Rachael Thomas and Nick Gremillion | September 14, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT - Updated September 14 at 4:49 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say two people were injured in a shooting in Baton Rouge Monday afternoon.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14 near N 38th and Winbourne Avenue. L’Jean Mckneely, a police department, says two young men were transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. He said one of the victims is in critical condition.

Mckneely says investigators believe the two victims were sitting in a vehicle at the intersection when they were shot.

No other information is available at this time. We will update this story when we know more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.