BRPD: 2 shot in car while at intersection of N 38th, Winbourne

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say two people were injured in a shooting in Baton Rouge Monday afternoon.
The incident happened around 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14 near N 38th and Winbourne Avenue. L’Jean Mckneely, a police department, says two young men were transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. He said one of the victims is in critical condition.
Mckneely says investigators believe the two victims were sitting in a vehicle at the intersection when they were shot.
No other information is available at this time. We will update this story when we know more.
