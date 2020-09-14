2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season continues to set records

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - To say the 2020 hurricane season has been a busy one is an understatement.
As of Monday, Sept. 14, the National Hurricane Center was reporting five tropical cyclones in the Atlantic Basin.
A tropical cyclone is defined as a tropical low-pressure system being a Tropical Depression or stronger.
Monday’s activity marks only the second time in recorded history that five or more tropical cyclones have existed simultaneously in the Atlantic.
The only year with a higher number is 1971. During a stretch of two days, Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, the Atlantic Basin had six tropical cyclones.
WAFB’s First Alert Storm Team is tracking another “area to watch” just off the coast of Africa. This tropical wave has a short amount of time to take the total from five to six.
That’s because Tropical Depression Rene is forecast to dissipate late Monday or early Tuesday, Sept. 15, and Sally is forecast to degenerate by Thursday, Sept. 17 as it moves inland.
Having four cyclones at the same time is not as rare. In fact, six times in the last 60 years the tropical Atlantic has seen four named storms (tropical storm or stronger) simultaneously.
The formation of Tropical Storm Teddy Monday morning continues the streak of earliest formations of named storms. Every letter storm since Edouard has been the earliest form of that particular letter.
The old record for "T" named storm was Oct. 4, 2005, during the hyperactive 2005 Atlantic hurricane season. Two names are now left, Vicky and Wilfred, before the National Hurricane Center will have to start using the Greek alphabet.
That has only happened once, 2005, when there were 28 named storms concluding with Tropical Storm Zeta.
