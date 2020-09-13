Tulane scores 21 unanswered points to beat South Alabama, 27-24

MOBILE, AL. (WVUE) - Tulane fell behind 24-6 in the third quarter, but roared back to score 21 unanswered points to beat South Alabama, 27-24.
The Green Wave’s 18-point comeback was their largest come-from-behind-win since their 21-point comeback against Houston on Sept. 19, 2019.
Amare Jones punched in the winning score with a 16-yard TD run. His big run handed the Wave a 25-24 advantage. Keon Howard hit Tyrick James for a 2-point conversion to extend the lead, 27-24.
Sophomore running back Cameron Carroll scored two rushing touchdowns, and freshman Tyjae Spears ran for 105 yards on 11 carries, as the Green Wave ran for 203 yards as a team.
Next up, Tulane hosts Navy for an American Athletic Conference matchup in its home opener on Saturday, September 19. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.
