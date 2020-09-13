Sunday, September 13: Sally track forecast update

The following information was provided by the National Weather Service
(WAFB) - At 1 p.m. the center of Tropical Storm Sally was located near latitude 27.7 North, longitude 85.5 West. Sally is moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph (19 km/h), and a west-northwestward or northwestward motion is expected through Monday.
A decrease in forward speed and a turn toward the north- northwest is forecast on Monday night, and slow north-northwestward motion is expected Tuesday.
On the forecast track, the center of Sally will move over the eastern Gulf of Mexico today, move over the north-central Gulf of Mexico tonight and Monday, and approach the north-central Gulf Coast within the hurricane warning area late Monday and Monday night.
Sally is expected to move farther inland over southeastern Louisiana or southern Mississippi on Tuesday and Tuesday night. Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts.
Strengthening is expected over the next day or so, and Sally is forecast to become a hurricane on Monday, with some additional strengthening possible before landfall Monday night. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km) primarily to the east of the center.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.