Sunday, September 13: 4 p.m. NHC Sally track update

The following information was provided by the National Weather Service
(WAFB) - An extremely dangerous and life-threatening storm surge is expected for areas outside the southeastern Louisiana Hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction System from Port Fourchon, Louisiana, to the Mississippi/Alabama border, where a Storm Surge Warning is in effect.
Residents in these areas should follow any advice given by local officials.
Hurricane conditions are expected by late Monday within portions of the Hurricane Warning area from Morgan City, Louisiana, to Ocean Springs, Mississippi, including Metropolitan New Orleans, with tropical storm conditions likely to begin Monday.
Preparations should be rushed to completion in those areas.
Sally could continue to produce flash flooding across central and northern Florida and prolong existing minor river flooding across west-central Florida through Monday.
Widespread significant flash flooding and minor to isolated major river flooding is likely across southeastern Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama through the middle of the week.
Flooding impacts are expected to spread farther across the Southeast U.S. through the week.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.