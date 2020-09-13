Sally track shifts back east

The majority of the local area remains under a Flash Flood Watch to account for the potential of heavy rainfall set to occur Tuesday into Wednesday. Rainfall amounts will be highly dependent on the exact path of Sally. Staying on the Western (left) side is the better/drier side. That is the side a majority of the WAFB viewing area currently falls on with the 4 PM advisory. But, it is not time to lower our guard. Any slight shift back west would bring significant impacts right back into South Louisiana. Forecast weather models are likely to continue to bounce around by 20-50 miles into Monday evening.