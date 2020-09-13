NHC 10 a.m. track continues westward shift

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The latest National Hurricane Center track continues to shift west as Sally makes landfall in SE Louisiana late Monday night. The shift in track means more of the WAFB viewing area will see direct impacts related to Sally.
A Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect for EBR, St. Mary, East Feliciana Parishes, and Amite County. Tropical Sally is forecast to be strong Category 1 Hurricane at landfall, but a Category 2 Hurricane is not totally off the board.
This shift is problematic for the local area as it puts more significant impacts from Sally (surge, rain/flooding, tornadoes, wind/power outage) into a portion (East side) of the WAFB viewing area. Metro Baton Rouge is certainly not out of the crosshairs, but impacts will be somewhat limited as long as BR can stay on the west side of the center.
Forecast weather models, Reliable weather computer models show a range of projected landfalls from just east of Grand Isle to just west of Morgan City sometime late Monday night or early Tuesday. After landfall, Sally is forecast to turn due north and slowly move through SE Louisiana.
The most significant wind impacts will be just east of the center of Sally. But, surge and rainfall impacts will spread far out from the center. That means any further change in track to the west even by a couple of miles could have dire consequences for the WAFB viewing area It appears at this time a shift back to the east (right) appears unlikely, but a further shift to the west (left) is still possible.
SURGE
A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for all of the SE Louisiana Coast. Surge is one of our primary concerns with Sally.
A slow moving Category 2 Hurricane can produce devastating surge amounts. Surge estimates of 1-3 feet are in place for a portion of Lower Lafourche Parish through Grand Isle to the mouth of the Mississippi River.
These numbers could go higher if Sally’s track moves farther west. Devastating surge estimates of 7-11 feet appear likely from the mouth of the Mississippi River east to Ocean Springs, Ms. Within the tidal lakes (Maurepas & Pontchartrain), surge estimates of 4-6 feet appear possible. This will cause backwater flooding in some bayous and area rivers along the coast of Lake Maurepas in the WAFB viewing area.
Water from the lower reaches of the Amite, Tickfaw, and Tangipahoa Rivers will also not be able to empty into the tidal lakes. Water levels are expected to see a slow but steady rise beginning today in these areas.
WIND
Tropical Storm force winds are expected to arrive along the immediate coast as early as Monday morning. Once Sally makes landfall, wind will become a bigger issue for inland areas. The strongest winds will be confined at and near the center of Sally’s path.
Metro Baton Rouge could see sustained Tropical Storm force winds as early as Tuesday morning. Tropical Storm force gusts could occur as early as late Monday night. Hurricane force winds will likely stay along and just east of the center.
Areas currently under a Hurricane Warning (Ascension, Livingston, Tangipahoa, St. James, and St. Tammany) could easily see Hurricane force wind gusts Tuesday with a possibility for sustained Hurricane force winds. Power outages in these areas could become widespread due to downed trees and power lines. Power issues in metro BR and areas to the west are likely to be more sporadic Tuesday.
RAIN/FLASH FLOODING
Rain may just be the biggest widespread concern associated with Sally. The WAFB viewing area is currently riding a very fine line with somewhat manageable rainfall amounts to seeing areas of Flash Flooding. The prolonged and heaviest amount of rain will fall east of the center of Sally.
Based on the NHC forecast track that brings the vast majority of flash flood producing rains (6-15″) just east of the WAFB viewing area. Rainfall totals according to the Weather Prediction Center shows an average of 1-4″ of rain from left to right across the WAFB viewing area. This takes into account the NHC forecast track keeping Sally’s center just east of the local area.
But as you can see above from a forecast model projection, the exact track of Sally will be extremely critical. The latest run of the GFS (American) model shows the 6-12″ rainfall totals extending from Ascension, Livingston, and St. Helena Parishes east past the I-55 corridor.
The GFS forecast track for the center of Sally brings it right up through the eastern half of the WAFB viewing area. The latest run of the European model shows a similar path.
If a path similar to these models plays out then areas especially east of Baton Rouge could experience pockets of Flash Flooding. These totals will also require a close look at area rivers for a possible flood threat extending into Wednesday and possibly Thursday as water tries to drain into surged tidal lakes.
