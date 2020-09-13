LSU ranks No. 5 in Coaches Poll, No. 6 in AP; Louisiana-Lafayette moves into top 25 after upset win

By WAFB Staff | September 13, 2020 at 12:27 PM CDT - Updated September 13 at 1:48 PM

NEW YORK (WAFB) - LSU is ranked No. 5 in the week two edition of the Amway Coaches Poll and No. 6 in the AP Top 25 Poll, while Louisiana-Lafayette is also ranked in both polls. Only teams that are playing are eligible to be ranked in the polls.

The Tigers won’t play their first game until September 26 against Mississippi State. The Ragin Cajuns earned spots in the two polls after a 31-14 upset win over then No. 23 Iowa State. They are No. 21 in the Coaches Poll and No. 19 in the AP. It is the first time in modern college football history they have landed on the AP Top 25.

Clemson, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Georgia make up the top four teams in the Coaches Poll. Florida holds the No. 5 spot in the AP Top 25. Clemson received 60 first-place votes in the AP, while LSU received one. Both Clemson and Oklahoma easily won their games. Alabama and Georgia kickoff their seasons the same day LSU does.

AMWAY COACHES POLL:

  1. Clemson
  2. Alabama
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Georgia
  5. LSU
  6. Florida
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Texas
  9. Auburn
  10. Texas A&M
  11. North Carolina
  12. Oklahoma State
  13. UCF
  14. Cincinnati
  15. Memphis
  16. Louisville
  17. Tennessee
  18. Miami
  19. Virginia Tech
  20. Kentucky
  21. Louisiana-Lafayette
  22. Brigham Young
  23. Appalachian State
  24. Baylor
  25. Army

AP TOP 25 POLL:

  1. Clemson
  2. Alabama
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Georgia
  5. Florida
  6. LSU
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Auburn
  9. Texas
  10. Texas A&M
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. North Carolina
  13. Cincinnati
  14. UCF
  15. Tennessee
  16. Memphis
  17. Miami
  18. Louisville
  19. Louisiana-Lafayette
  20. Virginia Tech
  21. Brigham Young
  22. Army
  23. Kentucky
  24. Appalachian State
  25. Pitt

