Here’s where to get sandbags around Baton Rouge ahead of Sally

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -In preparation of this week’s severe weather risk, leaders around the metro area have made sandbags available at the following locations:
- Darrow Fire Station
- Butch Gore Memorial Park, 14550 Harry Savoy Rd., St. Amant
- Ascension Parish Fire Protection District No. 1, 13192 Airline Hwy., Gonzales
- Stevens Park, 4323 Cannon Road, Gonzales
- Jackie Robinson Memorial Park, 35638 Coco Road, Geismar
- Galvez Lake Fire Dept, Joe Sevario Rd.
- 7th District Fire Dept, Roddy Rd.
- St. Amant Park • Highway 431 curve in Lake
- Kleinpeter Rd.@ Ridge Rd.
- Buxton Rd.
- Prairieville School, Parker Rd.
- Tullier Subdivision
- Modeste Brusly Township Road
- Lemanville Park
- Abend Park
- Saint Jude Subdivision
- DPW West, Church St, Donaldsonville
