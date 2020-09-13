Here’s where to get sandbags around Baton Rouge ahead of Sally

The use of sandbags is a simple, but effective way to prevent or help reduce flood water damage. (Source: wlox)
By WAFB Staff | September 13, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT - Updated September 13 at 2:44 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -In preparation of this week’s severe weather risk, leaders around the metro area have made sandbags available at the following locations:

ASCENSION

  • Darrow Fire Station
  • Butch Gore Memorial Park, 14550 Harry Savoy Rd., St. Amant
  • Ascension Parish Fire Protection District No. 1, 13192 Airline Hwy., Gonzales
  • Stevens Park, 4323 Cannon Road, Gonzales
  • Jackie Robinson Memorial Park, 35638 Coco Road, Geismar
  • Galvez Lake Fire Dept, Joe Sevario Rd.
  • 7th District Fire Dept, Roddy Rd.
  • St. Amant Park • Highway 431 curve in Lake
  • Kleinpeter Rd.@ Ridge Rd.
  • Buxton Rd.
  • Prairieville School, Parker Rd.
  • Tullier Subdivision
  • Modeste Brusly Township Road
  • Lemanville Park
  • Abend Park
  • Saint Jude Subdivision
  • DPW West, Church St, Donaldsonville

