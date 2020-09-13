Former LSU QB Joe Burrow runs for TD in first NFL game but Bengals fall to Chargers

CINCINNATI (WAFB) - Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow threw for nearly 200 yards and got his first NFL touchdown on an explosive run but it was not enough to lift the Cincinnati Bengals over the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Bengals (0-1) fell 16-13 at home to the Chargers (1-0).
Burrow was 23-of-36 for 193 yards and an interception. He had eight carries for 46 yards, including the 23-yard sprint to the end zone in the first quarter. He was sacked three times.
Burrow missed on a couple of throws in the third quarter. He overthrew wide receiver John Ross and a wide open A.J. Green on back-to-back plays, either of which would have been touchdowns.
With seconds remaining in the game, the Bengals were trying to rally. Burrow tossed a pass to Green who stretched on his toes to make the catch in the end zone but Green was called for offensive pass interference. Kicker Randy Bullock was then wide right on a 31-yard field goal attempt with only two ticks left on the clock.
The Bengals will next play at Cleveland on Thursday night.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.