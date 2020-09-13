FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few days remain before Sally’s impacts

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weather stays hot and mainly dry as we await the arrival of Tropical Storm Sally. Highs Sunday and Monday will be a couple of degrees above normal. Don’t let the heat sneak up on you as you make final hurricane related preparations.
The big news overnight was an increase in forecast intensity and a shift in track to the west. Sally is now forecast to become a Category 2 Hurricane making landfall west of the Mouth of the Mississippi River late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.
Sally well then move due north inland making its way through Louisiana and Southern Mississippi through Tuesday and into early Wednesday. This shift in track brings more significant impacts (surge, rain, wind) into portions of the local area.
Any further shift west brings more and more of the local area under the threat of significant rains and wind, but also higher surge totals along coastal sections. The reason for the shift is overnight runs of reliable weather model guidance showed a slight increase in forward speeding causing the eventual turn to the north to occur later in the track.
The latest run of the European model brings the core of Sally right through the local area. That would result in significant weather issues especially for areas east of Baton Rouge.
Rainfall amounts will be highly dependent on the exact track of Sally. Current estimates from the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) could be too low based on weather model trends from this morning. The WPC has rainfall amounts of 1-4″ of rain across the local area with higher totals as you move from left to right across the local area.
If we were to estimate based on current model trends though, rainfall amounts of 1-4″ of rain likely from Baton Rouge west and 4-8″ from Baton Rouge east. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for areas just east of Baton Rouge to account for the possibilities of these higher rainfall totals.
Winds will begin to pick up late tonight along the coast. Tropical Storm force winds could arrive as early as Monday morning. Further inland winds won’t begin to increase significantly until Tuesday morning as Sally makes landfall.
Storm Surge will be highest from the Mouth of the MS River east to Ocean Springs, Ms. at 7-11 feet. Within the tidal lakes (Maurepas & Pontchartrain), surge estimates of 4-6 feet are likely. Storm surge of 1-3 feet are estimated for areas near Morgan City and Grand Isle.
After Wednesday the weather will begin to trend drier and eventually less humid as a weak cold front arrives by the weekend. You’ll notice a slight decrease in morning lows and afternoon highs as we move toward the first official day of Fall Tuesday September, 22.
