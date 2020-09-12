Three injured in two Donaldsonville shootings

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) -Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate shootings in Donaldsonville Friday night.
Three unidentified victims have been shot and airlifted to hospitals, conditions at this time are unknown.
Around 10:15 p.m. two people were shot near Elizabeth and Front Street, and around 10:40 p.m. a third victim was shot near Maginnis Street.
APSO says they believe it was a block party where shots were fired. Deputies are blocking off a wide perimeter, including the area around LA Highway 1.
Multiple agencies responded to the shootings including, APSO, Gonzales Police and Assumption Sheriff’s Office.
