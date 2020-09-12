T.D. #19 has been upgraded to T.S. Sally as of Saturday’s 1 p.m. advisory.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The latest National Hurricane Center forecast has a Category 1 Hurricane making landfall along/near the LA/MS border on Tuesday.
Based on Saturday’s 10 a.m. forecast track, heaviest rains are likely to be confined to areas east of New Orleans and Hammond. A prolonged run of easterly winds prior to the arrival of the hurricane storm surge will increase the threat of flooding along the SE Louisiana coast and for areas adjacent to the tidal lakes. A Tropical Storm Watch is already in effect for portions of the Florida Panhandle.
Storm Details:
Tropical Storm Sally is moving into the southeast Gulf and the environment over the eastern/southeastern Gulf is primed to support a storm. Surface water temperatures (SSTs) are in the mid to upper 80°s and the SSTs over the eastern Gulf along the NHC forecast track are more than warm enough to power a storm.
Wind shear for the next couple of days looks to be rather light and there isn’t any significant “dry” air in the region to slow development. All these factors point to the intensification that the NHC expects, with T.S. Sally forecasted to become a hurricane by Monday. In fact, don’t be surprised to see this system reach Category 1 sooner than the latest forecast suggests.
A high pressure ridge along the Atlantic Coast is a key feature in the current west/WNW forecast for the next day or so, but that high is expected to weaken/shift east, potentially allowing an eastward shift in future forecast tracks. But there is much uncertainty about the regional steering components as we go from Sunday into Monday.
Also note that the storm’s forward speed is expected to slow considerably from Sunday evening into Tuesday. That slowing is troublesome: slower storms are typically harder to forecast because of the lack of consistent, well-defined steering features.
For Louisiana and the central Gulf Coast, that slower approach can also mean bigger issues with rising waters along the coast and in the tidal lakes. Easterly winds have already started to cause some minor rises at several sites along the SE Louisiana coast and the winds are expected to remain easterly to northeasterly right up until the storm, with its added surge, arrives.
There is some good news, if the latest forecast track is close to correct, most of the state will avoid a hard hit. But stay weather-aware as there is still plenty of time for some significant changes to occur.
