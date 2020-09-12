T.D. #19 could make landfall in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All eyes will be on the Gulf of Mexico in the coming days as Tropical Depression #19 (which is forecast to become Sally) will travel NW across the Eastern Gulf of Mexico towards the North Central Gulf Coast Region.
It’s hard to believe, but there is a small window of time that we could have 5 named storms at the same time. That would be a record for the tropical satellite era (since 1960s). We already have Paulette, Rene, and T.D. #19; and we continue to track two tropical waves in the Eastern Atlantic with decent chances of development. According to noted tropical cyclone researcher Dr. Phil Klotzbach of Colorado State University, 4 named storms have happened simultaneously on 6 separate occasions.
For South Louisiana the only game in town is T.D. #19. A lot of forecast uncertainty remains associated with T.D. #19.
T.D. #19 is currently encountering northerly wind shear. Otherwise T.D. #19 will be moving into a favorable environment for development. Forecast intensity models continue to trend towards T.D. #19 becoming Tropical Storm Sally later today and a Category 1 Hurricane by landfall Tuesday morning.
The latest National Hurricane Center forecast track now shows a Category 1 Hurricane at landfall somewhere near extreme SE LA or Coastal Mississippi Tuesday morning.
The official forecast track also has uncertainties. T.D. #19 is currently being steered west by a ridge of high pressure. A northwest turn around the ridge is forecast to take place today. A continental trough will subsequently weaken the ridge causing T.D. #19 to slowdown as it approaches the Gulf Coast.
As T.D. #19 approaches the North Central Gulf Coast, the trough will flatten essentially collapsing the steering currents for this system. That means T.D. #19 is likely to move very little at or near landfall (upwards of 24-36 hours). That could prove devastating in terms of flooding due to persistent heavy rain with a slow moving tropical system.
If the current forecast track from the NHC were to hold true, then a majority of the heavy rainfall would stay on the east side of the system avoiding the local WAFB area.
A lot will ride on how far north T.D. #19 can move today. The further north it travels will likely limit overall impacts for South Louisiana as it will shift a potential landfall further east.
If T.D. #19 doesn’t make much northerly progress today then that will likely shift a potential landfall further west putting South Louisiana more in the crosshairs for direct impacts.
Due to the low confidence nature of the forecast track and intensity it is very hard to project potential impacts. For now it is best for the local area to expect deteriorating weather conditions beginning Tuesday with off and on showers and thunderstorms through Thursday morning associated with T.D. #19.
Rainfall amounts during this time will average between 2-4″ with localized higher amounts. A Flash Flood Watch is likely to be issued in the coming days as nuisance type flooding could become problematic by mid week.
Preliminary storm surge estimates within the tidal lakes (Maurepas & Pontchartrain) will range between 2-4 feet. That will undoubtably cause water build up along the lower reaches of area rivers unable to drain into Lake Maurepas. Any additional river flooding will be highly dependent on rainfall amounts in catch basins.
