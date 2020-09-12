T.D. #19 could make landfall in Louisiana

It’s hard to believe, but there is a small window of time that we could have 5 named storms at the same time. That would be a record for the tropical satellite era (since 1960s). We already have Paulette, Rene, and T.D. #19; and we continue to track two tropical waves in the Eastern Atlantic with decent chances of development. According to noted tropical cyclone researcher Dr. Phil Klotzbach of Colorado State University, 4 named storms have happened simultaneously on 6 separate occasions.