One suspect arrested after deadly shooting at apartment complex on Jefferson Hwy.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One suspect in Mississippi has now been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened at an apartment complex on Jefferson Highway back on Aug. 21.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Monday, Aug. 31 that Joshua Juvon Johnson, 27, was arrested in Gautier, Miss. He will be extradited to East Baton Rouge Parish once he has been medically cleared, officials say.
Johnson is facing charges of first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
Through further investigation detectives have determined the female previously arrested for the August 21 homicide on Jefferson Highway was not present during the shooting. The warrant has been recalled.
EBRSO deputies initially responded to the shooting in the parking lot of Jefferson Shadows Apartments around 4:20 p.m. Logan Lacombe, 20, was shot and taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
Officials with EBRSO say through the course of the investigation, they learned several people had gone to the complex for a drug transaction with Lacombe and at some point, Lacombe was shot. The arrest reports state prescription pills were found inside Lacombe’s apartment and that his roommate reportedly told police he removed some pills from Lacombe’s hands before EMS arrived on scene.
According to the arrest reports, several witnesses reported seeing a white vehicle flee the scene after the shooting. Officials also say they found a black wallet on the ground near the scene with Johnson’s information inside.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.