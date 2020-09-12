Levi Lewis helps lead Ragin Cajuns in upset win over No. 23 Iowa State

AMES, Ia. (WAFB) - Former Scotlandville Hornet Levi Lewis helped lead the University of Louisiana-Lafayette in a historic upset win over No. 23 ranked Iowa State.
The Ragin Cajuns, (1-0) went to Ames, Iowa and got their first road win against a ranked team in school history, defeating the Cyclones (0-1) 31-14. It is also the Cajuns first win against a ranked team in 24 years.
According to ESPN Stats & Info, entering Saturday the Cajuns were 0-31 all-time vs. AP-ranked opponents on the road. The third most road losses without a win in the AP Poll era.
Senior quarterback Lewis threw for 154 yards, including a 78-yard touchdown throw to Peter LeBlanc in the third quarter to give the Cajuns a 17-14 lead.
The Cajuns special teams also had two electrifying returns, a 95 yard kick return in the second quarter to tie the game at 7, and a 83 yard punt return in the fourth quarter to give the ULL a commanding 24-14 lead.
