FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot, muggy before Sally impacts felt

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -Afternoon highs will continue to reach the low 90s Sunday and Monday. Rain chances both days will remain in the scattered category.
The best opportunity for rain both days will come during the late afternoon or evening. Rain amounts will be manageable and severe weather is not anticipated.
Late Monday we shift our focus directly to an approaching Hurricane Sally. Sally is a Tropical Storm forecast to become a Category 1 Hurricane sometime Monday. Sally is forecast to make landfall somewhere along extreme SE LA or coastal Mississippi late Monday night or sometime Tuesday.
Sally is then forecast to slow down as it moves inland. If the current National Hurricane Center track holds true, then South Louisiana will be spared the major impacts.
Still expect storm surge along our tidal lakes of 2-4 feet, 1-4″ of rain on average locally from west (lower-1″) to east (higher-4″), limited power outages, and high water levels along the lower reaches of the Amite, Tickfaw, and Tangipahoa Rivers. We expect the worst of Sally to occur locally Tuesday into Wednesday.
Residual tropical moisture will hang around as we end the week. Rain chances will decrease some, but a potential for pockets of heavy rain will remain into next weekend.
We should see a chance for drier weather by the start of the following week as a weak cold front is forecast to possibly move through the area just in time for the first day of Fall Tuesday September 22nd.
