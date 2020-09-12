FIRST ALERT FORECAST: All eyes on the Gulf in the coming days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A lot of weather focus will be on the Gulf of Mexico as Tropical Depression #19 (future Tropical Storm Sally) moves through the Gulf of Mexico towards the Central Gulf Coast states.
Before we see any potential impacts from this system, heat and humidity will be the main weather story. Afternoon highs will climb into the low to mid 90°s right through the weekend into Monday. Humidity levels will range between very uncomfortable to oppressive.
It will be important to follow heat related precautions if you have extended outdoor plans over the next couple of days. Rain chances will stay in the scattered category this weekend. Majority of rain activity will be confined to the afternoon hours. So, don’t cancel any plans, just be sure to stay hydrated and check radar on our free First Alert Weather App.
By late Monday/early Tuesday what is forecast to become Tropical Storm Sally will approach the Central Gulf Coast Region. Forecast uncertainty remains regarding forecast track and intensity. Right now, the official National Hurricane Center forecast calls for Sally to be a strong Tropical Storm making landfall somewhere near extreme SE LA or Coastal Mississippi Tuesday morning.
Forecast uncertainty is high because we simply do not have definitive steering currents once T.D. #19 (Sally) approaches landfall. Forecast uncertainty makes projecting possible impacts very hard. If the current forecast track were to hold true, the local areas main impacts will be surge potential of 2-4 feet within the tidal lakes (Maurepas, Pontchartrain) and widespread rainfall amounts of 2-4″ with localized higher amounts. Therefore, flash flooding will be the main concern related to this system.
Lingering tropical moisture associated with the remnants of T.D. #19 (Sally) will keep decent rain chances in the forecast through the remainder of the work week.
Afternoon temperatures will take a dip beginning Tuesday thanks to abundant clouds cover and rain potential. We look to stay in the 80°s for highs all the way through next weekend. Rain chances will fall to a more normal late summer level for next weekend.
