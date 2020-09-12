Baton Rouge should see minimal local impacts if current track of Sally accurate

Still, Sally will be moving close enough to prompt tropical watches and eventually warnings. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for a portion of Tangipahoa Parish and St. Helena Parish. Areas touching our tidal lakes are under a Hurricane Watch. These watches means tropical storm or hurricane force winds are possibly within the watched areas within the next 36-48 hours. These watches will likely get upgraded to warnings sometime Sunday. Similarly a Storm Surge Watch in in effect for Parishes along and east of the Mississippi River and all parishes touching our tidal lakes. Initial storm surge estimates call for 6-9 feet of storm surge from the mouth of the river east to Ocean Springs, MS. Initial storm surge estimates of 2-4 feet are expected within the tidal lakes. The tidal lake surge will also cause water to stack up along the lower reaches of the Amite, Tickfaw, and Tangipahoa Rivers. These issues could begin as early as Sunday afternoon. Additional river flooding will be dependent on rainfall amounts within river catch basins.