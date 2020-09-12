Baton Rouge should see minimal local impacts if current track of Sally accurate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -Everyone along the Central Gulf Coast is bracing for what could be a devastating Category 1 Hurricane. The vast majority of significant impacts will be east of Sally’s circulation. If the current National Hurricane Center forecast holds true, then the WAFB local area might see minimal impacts.
Still, Sally will be moving close enough to prompt tropical watches and eventually warnings. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for a portion of Tangipahoa Parish and St. Helena Parish. Areas touching our tidal lakes are under a Hurricane Watch. These watches means tropical storm or hurricane force winds are possibly within the watched areas within the next 36-48 hours. These watches will likely get upgraded to warnings sometime Sunday. Similarly a Storm Surge Watch in in effect for Parishes along and east of the Mississippi River and all parishes touching our tidal lakes. Initial storm surge estimates call for 6-9 feet of storm surge from the mouth of the river east to Ocean Springs, MS. Initial storm surge estimates of 2-4 feet are expected within the tidal lakes. The tidal lake surge will also cause water to stack up along the lower reaches of the Amite, Tickfaw, and Tangipahoa Rivers. These issues could begin as early as Sunday afternoon. Additional river flooding will be dependent on rainfall amounts within river catch basins.
With a majority of impacts staying on the east side of Sally’s circulation, forecast track accuracy is very important. Right now the NHC forecast track runs along a cluster of 4 of our most reliable tropical weather models. The lone outlyer is the GFS Ensemble Mean (purple line in above graphic). That particular model keeps a slightly more Southern track bringing Sally inland around Morgan City and right up through metro BR. While we can’t totally rule this option out, it is the outlyer of the group of reliable models.
The National Hurricane Center has stated that they are fairly confident in forecast track, but uncertainty remains on forecast intensity. Sally is forecast to continue to deal with some wind shear during it’s journey through the Gulf. How much impact that wind shear has on development remains unknown.
By looking at the future rainfall projected by the European model, you can see how important it is going to be to stay on the west side of Sally. Rainfall totals of 10-15″ are being projected by the European model east of Sally’s center. To the west those numbers drop off considerably. Locally we still expect 1″ west of metro BR to around 4″ near and just east of I-55. Rainfall impacts will be felt Tuesday and Wednesday.
The tropics remain very active. The Atlantic Basin could see 4 named storms simultaneously for the 7th time on record if T.D. #20 and Invest 97-L can become named storms before Sally makes landfall and weakens.
