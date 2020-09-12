Baton Rouge restaurants prepare for Sunday night football

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -While New Orleans stays in Phase 2, Baton Rouge has officially moved onto Phase 3, meaning local restaurants and businesses can let in more people just in time for football season.
It will be a different dome on Sunday when the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There will be no fans in the stadium, it is not how Saints fans wanted football season to start.
“Yeah, that’s really big bummer because you want to be there in the stands watching your team play, but you can’t because of corona,” says Saints fan Josue Perez.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell made the decision to keep fans out of the dome due to the coronavirus. Therefore, most fans are going to be looking for a place to watch the game.
Most bars in East Baton Rouge Parish that don’t serve food will be closed even as the state moves into Phase 3.
“Yeah, we are going to have just one or two friends over watching at home on the couch…little bit of chips, little bit of dip…make the best of it,” says fan Patrick Nelson. House parties will be the main go-to, but places will be open and ready to host fans.
The Bengal Tap Room will be hosting a game day party for fans to cheer on the Saints. There will be LED screens outside in their parking lost, but fans do have the option to watch the game inside. The Bengal Tap Room will be offering drink specials, but fans will have to comply with the Phase 3 guidelines such social distancing and wearing a mask when moving around.
Whether in the stands or at home, the most important thing is fans will be cheering on their Saints one way or another. Kick off is at 2:35 p.m.
