SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: 30 for 30

High School Football (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By WAFB Staff | September 11, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT - Updated September 11 at 10:45 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 9Sports team has compiled a list of the best 30 high school players over the past 30 years.

NOTE: They are not listed in any particular order. All of the names will be revealed over the next few weeks.

  1. Michael Clayton (Christian Life)
  2. Marcus Spears (Southern Lab)
  3. Warrick Dunn (Catholic)
  4. Kenny Hilliard (Patterson)
  5. Landon Collins (Dutchtown)
  6. Brandon Jacobs (Assumption)
  7. Kendell Beckwith (East Feliciana)
  8. Keilon Brown (Zachary)
  9. Jarvis Landry (Lutcher)

