SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: 30 for 30

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 9Sports team has compiled a list of the best 30 high school players over the past 30 years.
NOTE: They are not listed in any particular order. All of the names will be revealed over the next few weeks.
- Michael Clayton (Christian Life)
- Marcus Spears (Southern Lab)
- Warrick Dunn (Catholic)
- Kenny Hilliard (Patterson)
- Landon Collins (Dutchtown)
- Brandon Jacobs (Assumption)
- Kendell Beckwith (East Feliciana)
- Keilon Brown (Zachary)
- Jarvis Landry (Lutcher)
