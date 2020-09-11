Southern University awarded $300K grant

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University has been awarded $300K as part of the CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant, announced Congressman Garret Graves and Dr. Ray Belton, President-Chancellor of Southern University.
The grant will be used to help boost Southern’s capacity to develop regional economic development strategies for the Capital Region in response to COVID-19.
“This grant will build upon Southern’s ongoing efforts to help businesses stay afloat in the Capital Region. Right now, some businesses are booming to levels they didn’t even see pre-pandemic while some are struggling to keep their doors open due to little to no demand," Congressman Graves said. “These funds will allow Southern to work with our small businesses to help them adapt and thrive with any present or upcoming coronavirus challenges they may face.”
The grant was awarded by the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) and will focus on helping small businesses adapt to the present conditions they face under the coronavirus.
The University Center for Economic and Entrepreneurial Development at Southern has identified four objectives as part of the grant.
These objectives center on the areas of technical assistance and training, conducting, sharing, and disseminating applied research specific to the economic impacts caused by COVID-19, and assistance with identifying and supporting workforce talent.
“The partnership with the EDA and our congressional delegation is immeasurable and will allow Southern University the opportunity to further fulfill its mission of teaching, research, and service," Belton said. "Our university is poised to provide this community’s small businesses and those rising entrepreneurs with access to faculty experts in Accounting, Finance, Economics and entrepreneurship.”
The grant period is from 2020 to 2022.
