Produce giveaway for families affected by COVID-19, Hurricane Laura scheduled in Baton Rouge Sept. 12

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two organizations, Baptist Builders International and GoDay Enterprises will be hosting a drive-thru produce giveaway for families affected by COVID-19 and Hurricane Laura.
The event will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 at River South Housing community, located at 723 River South Way, Baton Rouge, La. 70802.
Organizers will be distributing boxes of milk, potatoes, beans, onions, and other produce items. The supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
There will also be a voter registration table to assist residents in registering to vote.
