The Phase 3 guidelines will allow for more capacity, but restrictions still apply to certain businesses

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards says that the phase 3 guidelines will go into effect at midnight on Friday, September 11.
Some of the new changes will mainly focus on capacity. Casinos will remain at 50%, sporting events can operate at 25% with no alcohol sales while restaurants and other businesses can open 75% with social distancing guidelines.
Owner Mid Tap, Rick Patel says, “We’ve done all we can as far as safety concerns, we’ve seen growth in our customer support, you know, the communities supporting us, and we’re doing the same back. Just decreased hours and decreased revenue, you know, we’ve already been hit hard so much this year.”
Some bars that don’t serve food will be hit hard under the new guidelines.
Bars will only be able to open if parishes have a positivity rate of 5% or lower for two weeks in a row. The parish government will have the final say. Only five parishes have this possibility: Plaquemines, Orleans, Jeff Davis, St. John, and Bienville parishes.
As of now, Easton Baton Rouge parish is at 11.9% which means bars will remain closed. Bar owner of the Jefferson Lounge, Linda White says, “I would be happy for 25% capacity that would be enough to make me. I wouldn’t really make a lot of money, but I could at least make my bills.” The governor says that anyone younger than 21 can not enter a bar.
Gyms, churches, salons, and spas can operate at 75% capacity as well. Outdoor events are limited to 50% capacity and a max of 250 people. Social distancing guidelines will remain in place for all places along with the statewide mask mandate.
