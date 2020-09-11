Inmate escapes from Tangipahoa jail

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -An inmate, being held on charges of criminal damage and burglary, has escaped a Tangipahoa jail Thursday, Sept. 10.
The Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding Terrence “TJ” Brewer, 25, of Kentwood. He was in jail for 38 days before he escaped around 2 p.m. There was a hold placed on his release by probation and parole for a violation, TPSO says.
Anyone with information about Brewer’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
