Hyper-active tropical activity continues in Atlantic Ocean

By Jeff Morrow | September 11, 2020 at 7:01 AM CDT - Updated September 11 at 7:01 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We are now one day removed from the climatological peak of the Atlantic hurricane season.  That does not mean we can lower our guard. 

Possible tropical development in the Atlantic Ocean
Possible tropical development in the Atlantic Ocean (Source: WAFB)

The current Atlantic tropical outlook is tracking two named storms and 4 other separate “areas to watch”. 

Tropical Storm Paulette and Rene are forecast to remain out over the open waters of the Atlantic. 

National Hurricane Center forecast track for Tropical Storms Paulette and Rene.
National Hurricane Center forecast track for Tropical Storms Paulette and Rene. (Source: WAFB)

Two tropical waves closer to home will have an impact on the local weather pattern to end this week and for most of next week. 

Regardless of any potential tropical development with these systems, rainfall will be the main weather issue we will be tracking. 

On average expect 1-3″ of rainfall over the next seven days associated with these two tropical waves. 

Invest 96-L which is located east of Florida has the best chance for tropical development. 

Moisture forecast through 6 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020
Moisture forecast through 6 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 (Source: WAFB)
Moisture forecast through 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020
Moisture forecast through 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 (Source: WAFB)

Forecast models show a weak system moving through the Gulf of Mexico during the mid-week period. 

We’ll continue to track the tropical waves out in the eastern Atlantic, but those systems are still seven to 10 days from getting even remotely close to the U.S., so the First Alert Storm Team has plenty of time to observe this tropical activity.

