Gov. Edwards to give full guidance on reopening plan at 2 p.m. Friday on state’s first day in Phase 3
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to remind Louisiana residents that a highly effective thing within their power to do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to simply wear a mask, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at a press conference update on the state's COVID-19 situation at the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge, La. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP, Pool) (Source: STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING)
By Nick Gremillion | September 11, 2020 at 5:50 AM CDT - Updated September 11 at 7:03 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards will announce the full guidance for Phase 3 of reopening Louisiana’s economy during a news conference scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11.

Friday marks the first day the state is Phase 3 of the White House’s plan for reopening the U.S. economy. Louisiana had been in Phase 2 since June 5.

Gov. Edwards announced during a briefing Thursday, Sept. 10 he would allow his executive order for an extension of Phase 2 to expire Friday.

However, the governor gave almost no details on what his new proclamation would allow for the state’s businesses but did say the statewide mask mandate, which he implemented July 13, would remain in place through Phase 3.

He was quick to clarify that Phase 3 is not a lifting of all COVID-19 restrictions.

“Every CDC guideline remains in place,” he said.

Gov. Edwards also said it was “extremely important” for residents to continue to practice mitigation measures such as wearing masks while out in public, social distancing, practicing proper hygiene, limiting activity in public, and staying home when sick.

The governor said Louisiana remains number one in the U.S. for the number of COVID-19 cases per capita.

Gov. Edwards is expected to give more details regarding what Phase 3 will include during a news conference Friday afternoon.

The governor’s news conference will be broadcast live at 2 p.m. on air, online, and on mobile.

