FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tropical moisture raising rain chances

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All eyes will be on the Gulf of Mexico in the coming days as two tropical waves pass through the Northern Gulf. The first is not expected to develop tropical characteristics and will simply be a rain maker for the local area over the weekend.
Showers and thunderstorms will be mostly widespread during the afternoon and early evening hours Saturday and Sunday. Therefore, don’t cancel morning outdoor plans, but you may want an indoor plan "B" for any outdoor afternoon plans.
If you’ve delayed getting the grass cut you might want to go ahead and do that as soon as possible. That’s because with the abundance of tropical moisture comes a threat for heavy rain.
A second tropical area currently between the Bahamas and Florida is becoming a better organized broad area of low pressure. The National Hurricane Center continues to increase development chances with this system. They state that a Tropical Depression could form as early as tonight.
Weather forecast models don’t appear too concerning as it pertains to intensification. The latest run of the European Model shows the system staying close to land for most of its track across the Gulf which would limit potential development.
Regardless of development the local area will certainly see an increase in showers and thunderstorm potential for the middle of the work week. Rain activity will once again be heavy at times and could lead to some localized nuisance flooding.
Moisture levels are forecast to stay high to end the week keeping decent rain chances in the forecast all the way into next weekend when we could...could see a cold front push through.
