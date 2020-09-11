FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances on the rise due to 2 tropical waves

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The local weather pattern will be transitioning from a mainly dry one to a soggy one.
Rain chances will be on the rise as a pair of tropical waves move into the Gulf of Mexico over the next several days.
Tropical development chances for the closest wave remain low.
This wave will bring a decent rain chance late this afternoon with a likely rain chance over the weekend.
Neither Saturday nor Sunday will be total washouts, but be prepared for periods of heavy rainfall.
Don’t be fooled though. Temperatures will still be hot and muggy until showers and storms arrive.
The second tropical wave currently located between the Bahamas and Florida could become a Tropical Depression as it moves into and through the Gulf of Mexico.
This second wave is forecast to bring likely rain chances for the middle of the workweek.
Once again expect periods of heavy rain. Rain amounts of 1-3″ are expected over the next 7 days.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.