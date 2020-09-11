EBR schools plan to resume full on campus learning in October

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -East Baton Rouge elementary, middle and high schools are planning to resume on-campus learning for all students five days a week in October.
EBR elementary schools will resume on-campus learning five days a week Oct. 5. Middle and high schools will do hybrid learning from Sept. 28 through Oct. 16 before they resume on-campus learning five days a week Oct. 19.
The schools will continue social distancing, wearing face coverings monitoring symptoms, notifying close contacts and maintaining static groups when possible.
Students who wish to continue virtual learning will be able to do so.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.