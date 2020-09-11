Bengals raise $34,000 by filling stadium with cardboard cutouts

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Bengals have raised $34,000 to benefit local organizations while allowing people to participate in Sunday’s game through a “fan cutout program”.
Fans were able to buy cut-outs of themselves to fill some of the seats left empty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Not only are fans in the stands but pets, babies, Ron Burgundy, and even Where’s Waldo?
The cut-outs will fill the designated end zones of the stadium, the Bengals said.
In October when 3,000 fans are permitted back to Paul Brown Stadium for each game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns, the Bengals say the cutouts will remain in place and will serve as separators between zones of fans.
The money raised from the cutout sales will go to The Boys & Girls Club, Freestore Foodbank, National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, Salvation Army, TriHealth’s Good Samaritan Foundation, and United Way of Greater Cincinnati.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.