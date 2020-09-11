Apartment fire on Toulon Drive affects four families

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Department and Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to an apartment fire in the 2000 block of Toulon Drive around 1 p.m.
According to officials when firefighters arrived on scene fire and smoke was rapidly spreading through the apartment.
Officials state the fire severely damaged all four apartments in the building. However, no injuries were reported.
St George Fire Investigators are investigating the cause and origin of the fire.
The Red Cross has been called to assist the four families (6 adults and 5 children) affected by the fire.
