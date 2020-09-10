Zachary School District will transition some students to all in-person classes starting Sept. 21

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary School District announced Thursday, Sept. 10 that as the state moves into Phase 3, school officials are working to transition from a hybrid learning model to traditional, in-person classes for 7th through 12th graders.
During Phase 3, Zachary school officials say group sizes will increase from 25 to 50 people, and bus capacity will increase from 50% to 75%. Other COVID-19 prevention measures such as wearing face masks, monitoring symptoms, and social distancing, will remain in place.
Middle and high school groups A and B will start attending school five days per week on Monday, Sept. 21. More information will be shared with parents in the coming days. Students who are learning entirely online will continue to do so, but will have the option to return to campus for the second semester.
Click here for the full details from the school district.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.