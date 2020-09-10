WATCH LIVE AT NOON: Attorneys representing Alton Sterling’s children to speak about EBR Metro Council decision

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Attorneys representing the children of Alton Sterling will hold a press conference Thursday to address the East Baton Rouge Metro Council’s vote on the judgment for the pending civil case.
Sterling was shot and killed by BRPD Officer Blane Salamoni on July 5, 2016.
The lawsuit, filed back in 2017 by Sterling’s family, alleges the man’s killing in 2016 exemplifies the longstanding racial issues and excessive force problems within the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Both the parish attorney’s counsel and lawyers representing Sterling’s family met with a mediator back on Oct. 3, 2019. That mediator gave his thoughts on what the case was worth and that’s when the $5 million figure was determined.
On Wednesday, Sept. 9, the matter was heard during a regular meeting of the Metro Council. Seven affirmative votes were needed for the settlement to be approved. Six council members voted yes, five voted no and one abstained, meaning the judgment was not approved.
