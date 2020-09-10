Tracking 7 separate areas in the tropics, including a pair near/in the Gulf

The second area near the northern Bahamas shows a little more potential for tropical development. The National Hurricane Center currently places development odds at 30% as of Thursday morning, while the European model ensembles are showing a 40%+ chance of a tropical depression. While this one shows more development potential, it still looks as though rain will be the greatest impact. Look for this one to keep our rain chances on the high side from Monday through at least Wednesday of next week. Of course, we’ll want to keep a close eye on it for any further development because it may very well end up tracking very close to the Louisiana coast.