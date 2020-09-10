Thursday, September 10: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

By Nick Gremillion | September 10, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT - Updated September 10 at 10:46 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Thursday, Sept. 10, Governor John Bel Edwards reported the following cases for the state:

  • 499 new COVID-19 cases
  • 21 new deaths
  • 762 patients in hospitals - decrease of 20 patients
  • 125 patients on ventilators - increase of 2 patients
  • 140,440 patients recovered - no change

Gov. Edwards announced the state’s new COVID-19 numbers at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. The LDH Dashboard will not be updated until 12 p.m. Thursday.

Edwards said during the news conference Thursday marks six months since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Louisiana.

