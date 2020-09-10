Thursday, September 10: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Thursday, Sept. 10, Governor John Bel Edwards reported the following cases for the state:
- 499 new COVID-19 cases
- 21 new deaths
- 762 patients in hospitals - decrease of 20 patients
- 125 patients on ventilators - increase of 2 patients
- 140,440 patients recovered - no change
Gov. Edwards announced the state’s new COVID-19 numbers at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. The LDH Dashboard will not be updated until 12 p.m. Thursday.
Edwards said during the news conference Thursday marks six months since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Louisiana.
