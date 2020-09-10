Teenager falls into Mississippi River near L’Auberge Casino

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities were called out to the Mississippi River near L’Auberge Casino about a teenager who reportedly fell into the water Thursday, Sept. 10.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene with its Maritime Response Team. The Baton Rouge Police Department’s dive team and helicopter also responded, as well as the St. George Fire Department and the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.
A Coast Guard helicopter is now helping local officials search for the missing teen.
Investigators say the incident was called in by another teen, who says a male was fishing and fell into the river just before 4 p.m.
First responders are staged just southeast of L’Auberge Casino.
