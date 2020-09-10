Silliman cancels season-opener at Oak Forest due to players in COVID-19 quarantine

CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - The day after lots of excitement in the world of Louisiana high school football, there has been another casualty of COVID-19, as the season-opener Silliman planned to play at Oak Forest on Friday, Sept. 11, has been canceled.
With most of the Wildcats' starting linemen entering quarantine this week, head coach T.J. Davis had to back out of the game against the Yellow Jackets in Amite.
The Cats have already dropped four of their 10 games to the virus. They play in the Mississippi Association of Independent Schools (MAIS).
The Silliman football program is getting ready to play its first game of 2020 on Thursday in Natchez. The JV team boarded the bus for Natchez around 4 p.m. to take on the Cathedral Green Wave JV squad.
The LHSAA made the announcement Wednesday that contact drills were allowed to start Thursday and games will kickoff on Oct. 1.
