Shooting reported on N Marque Ann Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a reported shooting Thursday afternoon on N Marque Ann Drive.
Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say, the shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10 in the 1800 block of N Marque Ann Drive at the corner of La Margie Avenue.
Police say the victim’s injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. No other details are currently available. We will update this story when we know more.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.