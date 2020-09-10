Shooting reported on N Marque Ann Drive

By Rachael Thomas | September 10, 2020 at 1:24 PM CDT - Updated September 10 at 1:24 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a reported shooting Thursday afternoon on N Marque Ann Drive.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say, the shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10 in the 1800 block of N Marque Ann Drive at the corner of La Margie Avenue.

Police say the victim’s injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. No other details are currently available. We will update this story when we know more.

