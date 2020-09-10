Officials break ground on new Southside Elementary School

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - State representatives and administration members of Southside Elementary School gathered Thursday, Sept. 10 for a groundbreaking ceremony for a brand new school.
Southside Elementary is one of the last schools to be rebuilt after the August 2016 flooding. The new school will be located at 26353 Hwy. 16 in Denham Springs and will encompass the junior high and elementary school. The original campuses of both schools were severely damaged in 2016.
PREVIOUS STORY>>> Livingston Parish Schools unveil design of new K-8 Southside campus
Site preparation for the two-story campus is set to begin later in September. The $45 million project is set to be completed by the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.
