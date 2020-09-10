Mayor Broome says mask mandate in EBR Parish will remain in place throughout Phase 3

Mayor Broome says mask mandate in EBR Parish will remain in place throughout Phase 3
Mayor Broome handing out masks on April 24 (Source: Mayor's Office)
By Rachael Thomas | September 10, 2020 at 6:04 PM CDT - Updated September 10 at 6:23 PM

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced Thursday, Sept. 10 that while she’s pleased with the progress the city-parish has made in recent weeks, the face mask mandate will remain in place throughout Phase 3 in accordance with the statewide mandate.

“While I am pleased the vast majority of our community is working together to move forward through the pandemic, I remain concerned about the health of our residents and our economy,” Broome said.

ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19

The mayor says health officials in the city-parish continue to monitor COVID-19 data and any resurgence in cases that may take place due to the Labor Day weekend.

She says East Baton Rouge Parish will continue to implement the following restrictions:

  • Mask mandate is extended for the duration of Phase 3
  • City-parish has partnered with the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal to enforce COVID-19 restrictions. Concerned citizens can call 211 to file a complaint.

“At this point, it is critical we wear face coverings, avoid crowds, and avoid gathering with people outside of our household or core support group. I am calling on our residents to double down on our efforts to protect our health and economy,” Broome said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.